Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 961 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

