Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $536,000 Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,050,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.33. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

