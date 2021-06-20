Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $549,000 Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NCR were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $42,531,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NCR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NCR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $15,193,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NYSE NCR opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.81. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

