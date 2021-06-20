TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Cowen

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.34.

NYSE FTI opened at $8.74 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 113,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,855,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after buying an additional 3,901,752 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

