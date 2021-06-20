Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teijin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Teijin stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Teijin has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

