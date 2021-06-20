TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) dropped 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 236,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 49.80.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. Analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

