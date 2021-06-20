Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 392 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.