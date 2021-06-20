Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,883,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $475.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $311.27 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

