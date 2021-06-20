Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.