Tendies Market Capitalization Hits $704,853.59 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Tendies has a total market cap of $704,853.59 and approximately $81,660.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.69 or 0.00772392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00084117 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,608 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,608 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

