Terracoin (TRC) Hits Market Cap of $439,910.47

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Terracoin has a market cap of $439,910.47 and approximately $231.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 40.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,942.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.01 or 0.01546760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00433775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00061853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000928 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 181.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003848 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

