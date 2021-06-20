Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.30.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,861. Textron has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.21.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Textron by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after buying an additional 579,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Textron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

