Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 12,305 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 325.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Toro in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $104.39 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $167,888.73. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,762. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

