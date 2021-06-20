Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its position in Target by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 2,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 14.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

NYSE TGT opened at $230.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.