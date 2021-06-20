Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 633.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $460.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $423.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $462.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,161 shares of company stock worth $11,468,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

