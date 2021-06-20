Teza Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 330.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,478 shares of company stock valued at $19,951,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $93.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

