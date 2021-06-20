Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

