Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,816. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $147.27 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $73.36 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.