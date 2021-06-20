Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

