Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,793 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 330.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,478 shares of company stock valued at $19,951,372. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

