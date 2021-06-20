Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 89,824 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

BRX stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

