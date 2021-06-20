Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Loews by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Loews by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of Loews stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,325.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.