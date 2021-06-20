The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. The Allstate accounts for 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Shares of ALL traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.79. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

