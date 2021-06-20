The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $51.50 at Citigroup

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $49.50 to $51.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.42.

CG opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

