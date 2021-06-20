The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $295.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

