The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.20 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.20 ($14.35) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.91 ($12.84).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.99 ($11.75) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.14. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.