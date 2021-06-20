The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.26. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $255,824.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,413.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,388 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bill.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

