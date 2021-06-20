The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $665.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $580.00 to $665.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $416.03 and a 52 week high of $570.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.