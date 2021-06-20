The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GRPTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Getlink has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

