The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) PT Raised to $20.00 at Loop Capital

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.06.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The Honest has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

