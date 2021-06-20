The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE IFN opened at $22.26 on Friday. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.