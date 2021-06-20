The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
NYSE IFN opened at $22.26 on Friday. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24.
The India Fund Company Profile
