The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Up 19.3% in May

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 13th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $43.69 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.