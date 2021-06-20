The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Sells $840,600.00 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $69.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

