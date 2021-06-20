The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Raised by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. 3,677,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

