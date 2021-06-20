THEKEY Price Hits $0.0008 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $22,810.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 140.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000889 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

