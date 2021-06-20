Thunder Token (TT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.48 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $49.04 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00154737 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

