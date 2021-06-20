Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

