TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.