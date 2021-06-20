Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives C$15.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

TCN stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,984,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,800. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$8.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.18.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

