Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triterras.

TRIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of Triterras stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Triterras by 144.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,385 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

