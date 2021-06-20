TrueDeck Price Up 48.5% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 150% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $583,179.68 and approximately $19,554.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00024541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.28 or 0.00771676 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00044580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084196 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

