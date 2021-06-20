Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Short Interest Down 14.2% in May

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THCB. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuscan in the first quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan in the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuscan alerts:

Shares of THCB stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Tuscan has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.