Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36,940 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Twitter worth $31,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $4,809,923. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

