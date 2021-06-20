U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.79. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 1,026 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after acquiring an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

