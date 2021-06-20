UBS Group AG Buys 79,902 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 39.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

