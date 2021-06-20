UBS Group AG Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Universal Display worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Universal Display stock opened at $208.93 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $143.51 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.