UBS Group AG Has $8.70 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 53.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

