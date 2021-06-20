UBS Group AG Has $8.97 Million Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472,981 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 24.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 111,174 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 130,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 65,212 shares in the last quarter.

PSQ stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

