UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.80% of Limelight Networks worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLNW. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 153,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.