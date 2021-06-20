UBS Group AG Sells 19,890 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,890 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 498.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.